Community backs Need for Feed

Celebrating the money raised for the Lions Need for Feed campaign are Opportunity Loch's Joan Hicks, Strzelecki Lions' Noel Gregg and Loch Community Development Association's Maureen Barker.

Three local organisations have combined forces to announce direct financial assistance of $6250 towards the Lions Clubs Need for Feed effort.

The fundraising effort included $1250, plus a substantial contribution of care packs, from the Loch Community Development Association; $2000 from the Loch op-shop (Opportunity Loch); and $3000 as the total of all gate donations at the recent Lions Sunday Loch Market.

Added to this was the initiative by Fiona Cox from the Poowong Hotel, whose efforts brought out the best of the community, with about 300 personal care packs going to affected families in the Ruffy and surrounding areas.

All the care packs and three loads of hay were arranged thanks to the connection between of Poowong and Ruffy CFA brigades.

Longstanding Strzelecki Lions member Noel Gregg was involved in helping Graeme Cockerel establish the Need for Feed movement 20 years ago during the millennium drought. Since then it has provided various forms of assistance ($60 million hay value alone) for families affected by fires, drought and communities throughout Australia – always on a volunteer basis.

At an open LCDA community meeting in Loch on February 12, Noel said "as a community, we need to keep focused on the ongoing need."

"While the worst of the fires are hopefully over, the grazing land is still black; livestock and pets are still suffering; and families and communities are doing it really tough. The need will not go away overnight, and will be here for some time to come.

"It's wonderful to see all these local volunteer organisations come together at a time of community need. On behalf of Strzelecki Lions, we want to thank all the volunteer organisations and in particular everyone who were so touched by the disaster and donated in their various ways, including at the Sunday market gate.

"The spirit of giving was evident in so many people dragging out their cards, and the many children proudly dropping a few coins into the buckets. The spirit of giving for a worthy cause," he said.