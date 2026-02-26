Close results in pickleball

Ready to go at Warragul Indoor Pickleball are Sanctuary Sluggers players Steve Talby, Dale D'Rozario, Cathy Talby and Warren Cousins.

Some interesting matches were played in round three of Warragul Indoor Pickleball summer competition, with two matches going the distance at 7/5.

The Kitchen Dinks team of Myles Lyons-Mills , Paul O'Neill, Mike Timpano and Judy Rankin narrowly defeated the Dink A Head team consisting of Gavin Hammond (filling in for Graeme Higgs), Chris Brown, Lisa Bloxidge and Rachel Hammond (who was also filling in for Jeanie Nielsen).

Games were 1-1 right up until the last games which Kitchen Dinks had a 2-0 win, giving them the overall win on the night.

However, Dink A Head were not disgraced as they had the overall points win of 112 to 104.

Another interesting match was between Spin Masters and Sanctuary Sluggers, which ended up a 6-6 match. Unfortunately, with some time out for an injury, also saw the two teams time out on the night.

Players from Spin Masters, Jen Kilner and Rhonda Deppeler, won the first game 11/7 against Sanctuary Sluggers Cathy Talby and Dale D' Rozario, and were up 7-6 when time was called.

This gave Spin Masters the two points, giving the final scoreline of six games each.

Results

Pickle Power def. Pickles Please 7/117 to 5/85

Day Dinkers def. Pickle Legends 9/120 to 3/72

Kitchen Dinks def. Dink A Head 7/104 to 5/112

Sanctuary Sluggers drew with Spin Masters 6/103 to 6/113

Ladder: Day Dinkers 29, Pickle Power 21, Pickle Legends, 18, Pickles Please 18, Dink A Head 16, Spin Masters 16, Kitchen Dinks 14, Sanctuary Sluggers 12.