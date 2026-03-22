Blue Wrens host meeting

At the recent Latrobe Central Group CWA annual general meeting hosted by the Labertouche Blue Wrens, Yvonne Tindle from the Drouin CWA branch (left) was presented with an award for her 50 years of service by group president Helen Riedl.

The Labertouche Blue Wrens Country Women's Association (CWA) branch recently hosted the Latrobe Central Group CWA annual general meeting, bringing CWA members from across the region together at the Labertouche and District Community Centre.

The event saw the Blue Wrens put on a spectacular lunch for more than 40 CWA members from the 13 branches in the Latrobe Central Group.

The meeting was an opportunity to reflect on 2025, hear from different branches about their projects, present service awards, discuss new rules and regulations within the CWA and the upcoming 100-year anniversary next year.

Labertouche Blue Wrens secretary Judith Davies said it was an honour for the group to host the meeting, as the group only formed in late 2024. She hoped people understood the significant work local CWA branches did on the community.

"CWA has got a bit of a stigma about it of being old ladies that sit around knitting, crocheting and making scones," she said. "And we do make very good scones because we've got great recipes, but we do so much more than that."

Ms Davies said the bulk of the work CWA did was supporting women, children and vulnerable people who had fallen on hard times, facing homelessness or family violence.

The Blue Wrens are always seeking new and interested members to join their weekly meetings.

"In Labertouche we're struggling to get new members, because mothers are working or the older demographic are looking at going into care," Ms Davies said.

The group is currently preparing to put on its annual Devonshire tea at the Bunyip Agricultural Show on Sunday in the Bunyip Football Club rooms.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Labertouche Blue Wrens CWA branch can contact Ms Davies at 1st.labertouchebluewrenscwavic@gmail.com