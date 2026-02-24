Big Bash fun at Garfield

Garfield Bowling Club tournament director John O'Shea with the club's Big Bash winning team "Saint Ian" of Ian Warren, Peter Chard and Laughton Arendse from Chelsea Bowls Club.

Garfield Bowling Club hosted the summer edition of its two Big Bash tournaments for the season on February 15.

The Big Bash is a format similar to that seen on Bowls TV, where teams play five games of five ends, after which the top four teams play off in finals.

Garfield put on a perfect day for the event, with light cloud in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon. After five rounds of play, four teams stood out on top of the ladder. Those teams then played semi-finals and a grand-final.

The losers of the semi-finals, relegated to the stands to watch the final, were the Dandenong Club based "Klip Klop" team, led by Carole Klop, along with the local Garfield/Pakenham team called "Bottled Lightning" led by Peter Bott.

Runners-up were "Speake Easy" which included of Craig, Wendy and Jessica Speake from Yallourn North Bowls Club.

Winners were the "Saint Ian" team of Ian Warren, Peter Chard and Laughton Arendse from Chelsea Bowls Club

The day was run to perfection by the club's new tournament director John O'Shea.