Badge released for anniversary

To mark the 125th anniversary of the founding of the Australian Army the Returned and Services League of Australia (Victorian Branch) has released a commemorative badge featuring the image of a contemporary Australian soldier.

"The 125th anniversary of the army is an important moment to reflect on its history, but also to remember those currently serving in its ranks," Warragul sub-branch president Lynn Mizen said. "Which is why we have chosen the image of a contemporary soldier for this commemorative badge."

The badge will be sold across Australia as part of the 2026 ANZAC Appeal, with all proceeds going towards the diverse range of services the RSL provides to assist veterans and their families.

The ANZAC Appeal is the longest running veteran charity appeal in Australia. This is the first time the image of a modern Australian soldier has been represented on a commemorative badge..

"While grounded in history the ANZAC Appeal is about supporting the veteran of today. The RSL is as important recent veterans as it was to the diggers who returned from the First World War," Ms Mizen said.

The commemorative badge can be purchased from RSL sub-branches or online through the ANZAC Appeal website at www.anzacappeal.com.au.