Applications open for community grants

Local community groups are being encouraged to register their interest for a $66,000 grants program designed to support volunteerism.

Local community groups are being encouraged to register their interest for a $66,000 grants program designed to support volunteerism.

The 2025-26 Volunteer Grants Program will provide not-for-profit groups with grants of between $1000 and $5000 to attract and retain volunteers.

Member for Monash Mary Aldred said the region was home to incredible volunteer organisations who contribute significantly to local communities.

"Volunteer groups are the heartbeat of Monash, and they deserve support," Ms Aldred said.

"A total of $66,665 will be available in this round of the program, which can be utilised for a range of items to reduce barriers and support participation in volunteering across the Monash electorate."

Examples of items funded under the grants program include: communications and IT items, safety and protective gear, operational and small equipment, volunteer support and insurance.

To be eligible, groups must be not-for-profit; have a minimum 40 per cent of volunteers in their workforce; have an ABN or be willing to provide a Statement by Supplier form; and; hold an account with an Australian financial institution in their name.

Expressions of interest must be lodged online at https://www.research.net/r/LDL9DX7 prior to 5pm on Sunday, March 22.

For more information, contact Ms Aldred's office on 5614 3600 or mary.aldred.mp@aph.gov.au