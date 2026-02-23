Police are investigating an antisemitic assault at Lardner Park on Saturday during the Scouts Victoria Anything Goes weekend event.

It is believed a youth was walking into Lardner Park at about 2pm when he was approached by a mane and verbally abused for wearing a kippah and carrying an Israeli flag.

Police allege the youth was approached at about 9pm by the same man in a crowd and assaulted, suffering minor injuries.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack.

In a statement issued yesterday, police said they understood incidents of antisemitism could leave communities feeling targeted, threatened, and vulnerable.

"There is absolutely no place for antisemitic, racist or hate-based behaviour in our society and such activity will not be tolerated," police said.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Lardner Park chief executive officer Craig Debnam said Lardner Park was co-operating with both Victoria Police and the event organisers to assist with their inquiries, including access to CCTV footage from across the site.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage or any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au