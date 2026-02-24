100-up champs at Warragul

Warragul Bowling Club women's 100 up champion Binny Slate (left) with runner-up Lyn Morrison.

Warragul Bowling Club held finals of the men's and women's 100 up events on Sunday.

The men's final saw Daniel Sheehan against Terry Sullivan, while in the women's final it was Binny Slate against Lyn Morrison.

Terry had to give Daniel nine head start on handicaps, and he quickly wiped most of that off with three sevens in the first seven ends, but Daniel picked up an eight on the third end.

The next six ends were fairly even with Terry picking up 28 points and Daniel 32, to lead 47/42. Daniel got on a roll at this point with seven, seven and eight to take a handy 69 to 50 lead.

Terry got the better of the next three ends with 18 points to 12 to trail by 13. Daniel picked up nine on the 20th end to get to 90, and needing just 10 to win.

Both players continued to play very good bowls right until the end but Daniel got five and six to record a comfortable 101 to 78 win against previous three time winner and dual club champion Terry.

The ladies final saw Lyn giving Binny 15 head start on handicap. Binny got 24 to Lyn's 16 over the first four ends to increase her lead to 23 points.

Lyn then hit a purple patch with 10, nine and nine to take the lead 21/18. Binny bounced back over the next five ends with 33 to 17 to regain the lead 51/38.

The next seven ends were very competitive neither player getting more that a six, but Binny retained a 13 to 15 point lead the whole time, with the score being 86/73 after 19 ends.

Lyn needed to dig deep, but it was Binny who won the next end 7/3 to move into the 90s, 93/76. Lyn drew a fantastic shot on the next end, but Binny drew an even better one to sit right on the jack.

Both players put in some amazing bowls on this end, but with her last bowl, Lyn unfortunately moved Binny's bowl about 10 centimetres to give her the win, 100 to 79.