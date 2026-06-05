Water supply remains secure

Gippsland Water's water supply systems remain in a strong position despite a drier winter outlook, as El Nino conditions are predicted to reduce the likelihood of rainfall.

While the Bureau of Meteorology has indicated winter rainfall has a fair chance of being below average across Gippsland Water's service area, current forecasts indicate the coming winter is unlikely to be among the driest on record.

Managing director Sarah Cumming said the region's drinking water supply systems were well-placed to meet customer demands.

"Our supply systems are well-prepared, and our water storages are at healthy levels, with Moondarra at 88 per cent and our portion of Blue Rock at 78 per cent capacity," Ms Cumming said.

"Careful planning, ongoing investment in infrastructure and active storage management allows us to remain resilient, even when conditions are drier than usual."

Ms Cumming said while winter typically brought lower water use, milder conditions could drive higher demand this year.

"It's important that we all work together to keep our water storages stable and we remind our customers to follow the permanent water saving rules and remain mindful of water use all-year round."

Permanent water saving rules apply year-round and include:

Always using a trigger nozzle on hand-held hoses.

Watering gardens with a sprinkler only between 6pm and 10am. Gardens can be watered at any time using a hand-held hose, a watering can or a bucket.

Water must not be used to clean hard surfaces such as concrete, paths and driveways.

All fountains and water features must use recirculated water.