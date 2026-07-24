United juniors go well

It was a great week for Gippsland United's Metro Development Squad teams, with plenty of sides bringing home wins.

Under 10 boys

Gippsland United drew Hampton Park 3-3 in an entertaining contest.

The game began with the same high energy and strong tackling as the last time these two teams met. This time around the scoring was opened by Deakin O's wonder free kick, although this was cancelled out almost instantly.

The Gippsland boys showed great resilience and listened to what coach John told them. They started tackling and really growing into the game.

Hampton Park scored the first goal of the second half but in the fashion of the game, Gippsland answered right back through Alex B and then added another through Alfie H.

Hampton eventually equalised back from an unstoppable headed goal from a corner. A great game by both teams in what is really becoming a healthy rivalry.

Goalscorers: Deakin O, Alex B & Alfie H.

Assist: Beau T.

Under 11 mixed

United played out a 4-1 loss against Noble Park United.

The team dominated early with excellent possession, though the opposition managed to build a three-goal lead by half time.

Refusing to back down, the team rallied immediately after the break, scoring a fantastic goal within the first five minutes of the second half.

The defense then held incredibly strong, limiting the opposition to just one additional goal for the rest of the match. Overall, it was a stellar performance highlighting great passing, teamwork, and grit from every player on the pitch.

Under 12 boys

Bye.

Under 13 girls

Gippsland United secured a brilliant 4-3 win against Mount Martha just a week after losing to them in a close contest.

Leona Petrie started in goals making some epic saves. The girls worked together making fast passes and moving into space to revive the ball. They took touches controlling the ball and keeping it out of United's half.

Through their hard work, Sophia Baldwin had a great shot on goal. The goalie caught it but accidentally fumbled, getting Gippsland their first goal for the match and going into the scoresheet as an own goal.

Shooting off her left, Baldwin took another lovely shot from outside the box, officially scoring her first goal of the game and keeping United in the lead.

Unfortunately for Gippsland, Mt Martha got two great opportunities to score, so United went into half time with a draw.

Going into the second half Gippsland changed things up with Nyah Hicks going in goals where she did an awesome job.

Running down a mistake, Libby Blake scored a goal, dribbling it over the line. Mt Martha responded to this with another goal but this didn't shake the defence, with Annabelle White and Elsa Box defending like guns.

With the score at 3-3 and 10 minutes to go, Baldwin ran on to a great through-ball, scoring her second goal and securing the win for United.

Under 15 girls

Gippsland United enjoyed perfect football conditions under sunny, clear skies at Mornington as they scored a big win over Mount Martha 5-1.

The match was evenly balanced throughout the opening stages, with both teams creating opportunities but finding it difficult to break through.

It was Libby who finally opened the scoring, finding the back of the net to give Gippsland the lead.

Mount Martha responded strongly and levelled the scores with a well-worked goal of their own. However, Gippsland refused to let the momentum shift, and just before the halftime whistle, Gift scored, restoring the lead and sending the team into the break ahead 2–1.

The second half began with both sides coming out full of energy. There were several near misses at both ends as each team searched for the next goal.

Gippsland eventually found another gear, with Gift taking control of the match by scoring her second goal before completing a superb hat-trick just minutes later.

The attacking pressure continued, and after a brilliant assist from Ashy, Gift added her fourth goal of the afternoon to seal an outstanding individual performance and extend Gippsland's lead to 5-1.

It was a fantastic team effort from Gippsland, with strong defensive work and determined midfield play.