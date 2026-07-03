Stolen car recovered

A black 2013 Jeep station wagon valued at $25,000 was reported stolen from a house in Jamison St, Warragul on Saturday morning between 6:30am and 7am.

The car was parked in a carport at the house. Police allege offenders smashed one of the car's windows to gain access as there was shattered glass at the scene.

The car was recovered in Haigh St, Moe at 5pm on Sunday.