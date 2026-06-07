Speed limit change in Longwarry North

Motorists may have noticed a new speed limit on Princes Way in Longwarry North, from the Sand Rd intersection to the intersection with Old Sale Rd.

The former 100km/h stretch of road was reduced to 80km/h as part of the ongoing Federal Black Spot Program 2021–22 project. New speed limit signage was installed on April 10.

"The speed reduction forms part of the approved scope under the Federal Black Spot Program 2021–22 project for Princes Way, Longwarry North," Baw Baw Shire Council director of community infrastructure James Robinson said.

"The project included an application to reduce the posted speed limit on the remaining section of Princes Way to 80 km/h, consistent with the Regional Roads Victoria and Council road safety strategy.

"This speed reduction request has been approved by the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP), in accordance with relevant speed zoning guidelines."

Mr Robinson said council received customer requests from residents concerned about vehicle speeds along the section of Princes Way and requests to reduce the speed posted limit.

Due to the high number of property access points, roadside activity, and the surrounding road environment, Mr Robinson said the previous 100 km/h speed limit was considered unsuitable for this section of Princes Way under the Victorian Speed Zoning Guidelines.

"The reduction to 80km/h has been implemented to improve overall road safety outcomes and provide a more appropriate operating speed for motorists travelling through the area," he said.