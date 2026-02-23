Snapshot of the past: Athenaeum and Public Library

A photograph of the Athenaeum and Public Library in Queen St, Warragul c.1925.

This was the most important building in early Warragul, as it was the meeting place where most organisations began - the Shire of Warragul after it separated from the Buln Buln Shire in 1882, all the major churches and many other organisations all began here. It also hosted the first court hear ings.

The Athenaeum was built in 1880 and additions were added when the shire moved in.

Fire destroyed the building in 1928 and it was rebuilt on the same site - 44 Queen St.

In 1956, the Athenaeum sold the building and purchased 55 Victoria Street and renamed it "The Warragul Club". Today it is still operating as the Warragul Sporting and Social Club Downtowner.

Library services, financed by council and the government, were provided from a small room in the new Athenaeum building for a number of years until a regional library was opened in Civic Place, Warragul in 1970.

The new Civic Place library became headquarters of the West Gippsland Regional Library Corporation.

The library later moved to the former offices of the Tarago Water Trust at 75 Victoria St.

Baw Baw Shire Council then used the vacated library building to house various departments until relocating to Drouin. The building was demolished in May 2017 to make way for the forecourt of the redeveloped West Gippsland Arts Centre.

Photograph and information courtesy of the Warragul and District Historical Society.