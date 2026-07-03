Scouts race the rails in train challenge

Scouts from across the district put their skills, teamwork and determination to the test recently in the annual Scout Great Train Race, held along the Gippsland rail corridor between Drouin and Moe.



Scouts from across the district put their skills, teamwork and determination to the test recently in the annual Scout Great Train Race, held along the Gippsland rail corridor between Drouin and Moe.

Despite unexpected train timetable changes and delays that required quick adjustments throughout the day, the event was successfully completed on schedule. Organisers praised participants for their flexibility and positive attitude in overcoming the challenges presented by the disruptions.

Scout patrols from all groups across the district participated, including a visiting patrol from Yarram. Teams travelled by train between Moe, Trafalgar, Yarragon, Warragul and Drouin, tackling a variety of challenges at each station.

Activities ranged from light-hearted fun, including a donut-eating competition with donuts suspended on strings, through to practical scouting tests such as navigation and map-reading exercises. Patrols earned points for their skill, tenacity and perseverance as they worked their way through the course.

After a closely contested day, the final results were: first - The Nijels Patrol (Warragul), second - Green Gophers (Warragul), and third - The Ducks (1st Trafalgar).

Event organiser Chris Reeves was thanked for his efforts in co-ordinating the race, while appreciation also was extended to the many Scout leaders and parents whose support helped ensure the day ran smoothly.

The Scout Great Train Race proved to be a day of adventure, problem-solving and friendly competition, showcasing the spirit of scouting across the district.