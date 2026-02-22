Noojee commemoration

Photos, articles and other items from the Noojee & District Historical Society's collection of the 1926 were on display over the weekend.

The 100th anniversary of the 1926 bushfires in Noojee that destroyed the town was commemorated over the weekend with historical displays, information and presentations.



The Great Fires of 1926, as they were named at the time, were devastating, with much loss of life and property and untold flow on effects for local families, forests, farmland and communities.

Led by the Neerim-Noojee Forest Interest Group, community members gathered on Saturday at the Noojee Heritage Railway Station Precinct.

Photos, newspaper articles and relics from the Noojee & District Historical Society's collection on the fires were displayed in the Louvre Carriage Van.

Forests and bushfire historian Peter McHugh spoke about the fires and their long-lasting consequences. Afterwards about 40 attendees travelled to the site of Worlley's Mill on the Bunyip Rd where forests and light railway historian Peter Evans delved into the events that led to the tragic loss of 14 at that exact location 100 years ago.

Later in the afternoon Powelltown Hall came alive with locals enjoying afternoon tea while hearing from two historians about the fires and the remarkable story of Florrie Hodges and the history of dugouts.

"We were delighted with the turnout for the 1926 bushfires commemoration, with around 70 people gathering at the Noojee Heritage Centre, many of whom continued on to the site of the Worlley Mill tragedy and joined with others at the Powelltown Hall," Neerim-Noojee Forest Interest Group member Wally Notman said..

"The goal of the day was to share, learn about, and honour the people of that time, attempting to appreciate just what they went through and the legacy which connects us all in very real ways to that time."

"There were numerous descendants of families badly impacted by the fires who participated in the day, along with many others who still live in the same landscape and continue to grapple with the threat of bushfire, particularly in years like this one," Mr Notman said.

"Great credit must go to the Noojee Historical Society and the Powelltown community, as well as forest historians Peter McHugh and Peter Evans, all of whom's tireless work underpinned this day."