Masterclass for local student

Orchestra Victoria and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra cellist Zoe Wallace with local cello student Ollie.

Warragul student Ollie recently had the opportunity to participate in a cello masterclass lesson thanks to support from the McCaffery Family Australian Cultural Fund project "Activate Cello".

Ollie began playing cello last year through Chairo Christian School's grade two strings program and now plays with the Gippsland Symphony Youth Orchestra.

He has performed in several concerts at Wesley of Warragul and the West Gippsland Arts Centre, and also is a member of the West Gippsland Youth Choir.

Alongside his cello studies, Ollie is an avid pianist with a wide interest in music.

Describing playing cello as his "happy place", Ollie was excited to participate in a one-on-one cello masterclass with Orchestra Victoria and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra cellist Zoe Wallace.

Renaissance Revival Orchestra conductor, Gippsland Symphony Orchestra cellist, and cello teacher Malcolm McCaffery said helping to fund high-level learning experiences for local young people was an important part of growing a strong regional music culture.

For regional families, access to elite instrumental expertise often involves significant costs. Individual lessons with leading professional musicians can exceed $100 per hour, and attending them can require close to three hours of travel, along with travel expenses and a substantial time commitment from parents.

Over the next six to eight years, Malcolm said the aim of the "Activate Cello" fund was to develop enough local players to perform some of the most challenging symphonic repertoire using entirely regional musicians.

The Gippsland Symphony Youth Orchestra is currently seeking more string players, particularly cellists. Instruments are provided, no prior experience is required, and beginners are welcome.

For more information on how you can get involved, contact Malcolm McCaffery on 0432 200 603 or malcolm.mccaffery@gmail.com.