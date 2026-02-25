Health workers strike for better pay

Taking action despite still being on shift are WGHG environmental services staff members Codey Jackson, Savannah Ives and Connor McClean and food services staff members Allison Brown and Denise Kenworthy.

by Bonnie Collings

Among the thousands of Victorian health workers who descended on the new Footscray hospital last Wednesday for the day-long Health Workers Union strike, were 16 staff members from West Gippsland Healthcare Group (WGHG).

Members of the WGHG environmental services, food services and linen service teams attended the protected industrial action, pushing for wage increases and improved working conditions.

Wednesday's strike marked the third time members of the Health Workers Union (HWU) walked off the job in relation to an on-going pay dispute with the state government.

Closer to home, a small group of WGHG staff were allowed to stop work at the West Gippsland Hospital for 30 minutes on Wednesday to speak with The Gazette.

Representing the environmental services and food services teams, the staff said they couldn't afford to miss a day's pay to attend the larger strike, but still wanted to take action.

"It's sort of a lose-lose situation because we don't want to miss out on money because we're so underpaid already, but it feels like we have to take some sort of action to be seen," environmental services staff member Codey Jackson said.

"Morale is really low at the moment, we just want to be treated fairly and to be seen."

Fellow environmental services staff members Connor McClean and Savannah Ives said despite being on shift, the group were still fighting.

"The workload becomes bigger here and then we were expected to do more because we showed up, but really we're still fighting," Mr McClean said.

"No matter what action we take, it feels like we're not being heard or seen," Ms Ives added. "We were considered essential workers during COVID, but now we're left for scraps."

Reflecting on once being heralded as "heroes" during the COVID-19 pandemic, food service workers Allison Brown and Denise Kenworthy said the lack of action on wage increases had made them "feel invisible".

WGHG chief executive officer Shannon Wight acknowledged the role of health workers at WGHG.

"We acknowledge the important role our healthcare workers play in delivering safe, high-quality care to the community," Ms Wight said.

"Throughout the period of industrial action last Wednesday, contingency plans were in place to ensure continuity of essential and emergency services, and patient safety remained our highest priority."

On Tuesday night the HWU received an in-principle agreement for a 12 per cent pay rise over two a half years from the state government.

HWU lead organiser Jake McGuinness said the breakthrough came after personal intervention by Premier Jacinta Allan.

"The premier's intervention has delivered a much-needed investment in low-paid healthcare workers and recognition of the essential role they play across Victoria's health system," Mr McGuinness said.

The offer will be now formally presented to HWU members for approval before it can be lodged with Fair Work Australia.

"This dispute isn't over until we've signed on the dotted line," Mr McGuinness said. "But we're closer to a deal now that we've been in over a year."