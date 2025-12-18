CFA like a family

District Nine CFA Commander Greg Fisher (left) presents a 25 year service award to Lance Sharman.

Darnum Ellinbank CFA celebrated the end of 2025 with a breakup luncheon and presentation of service awards on Sunday, December 7,

Held at the station in Cloverlea, the highlight was the presentation of a 60-year service award to Colin Ross.

CFA District Nine Commander Greg Fisher commended Mr Ross on his lengthy volunteer service which began with the Baxter brigade in 2006.

He has been a volunteer at Darnum Ellinbank since 1979, serving in multiple roles including captain and lieutenant.

Mr Ross said he was honoured to receive the award and likened the CFA to a family. He said he had made many friends over the years and particularly enjoyed his time with strike teams.

"The CFA is a great organisation, and I have no regrets. Many people have been very good to me," he said.

A 45-year award was announced for Ross Gaul, a 40-year award for Julie Tyrrell and a 30-year award for Ron Paynter. They were unable to attend.

Twenty-five year awards went to Lance Sharman, Paul Wilms and Sue Vandenberg

Trevor McLean, Dan Ripley and Chris Paynter received 20-year awards.

A 15-year award was announced for Robert Saunders who was unable to attend.

Ten-year awards were presented to Deb McDonald and Gargan Singh.

The recipient of the firefighter of the year was Peter Sparkowski.

The brigade is currently organising its 80th reunion and celebrations which will be held in August next year.