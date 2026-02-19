Anglers assured Tarago will open

Opening the Tarago Reservoir to boating and fishing is expected to occur later this year.

Announced in November 2024 was a $4.4 million government grant for a boat ramp installation at the Tarago Reservoir, to support boating and fishing activities and attract more tourists to the area.

While there have been no signs of construction at the nominated North Jindivick site, anglers can rest assured progress is being made.

A Better Boating Victoria (BBV) spokesperson confirmed last week the project is well underway.

"Better Boating Victoria is working in partnership with Melbourne Water to meet the Victorian Government's commitment to open up Tarago Reservoir to on-water access for recreational boating and fishing. Detailed design has been finalised for the 10-space car park and toilet block at the North Jindivick Rd entrance to the reservoir. Construction of the boating facilities is expected to commence in mid-2026 and be completed by October/November 2026."

BBV stated Melbourne Water would invite community members to participate and provide feedback about the Recreational Area Management Plan and Waterway Rules, with engagement to begin soon, including through the Neerim District Progress Association.

Other contractors also have been engaged to finalise planning approval and a Cultural Heritage Management Plan, according to the BBV website.

Melbourne Water has completed water treatment upgrades to the Tarago treatment plant, and Gippsland Water has completed water treatment upgrades to the Warragul and Neerim South treatment plants. The upgrades included advancements that make it possible for certain types of on water recreation to occur while high standards of water quality are maintained.

Melbourne Water is responsible for the reservoir and is delivering the project in conjunction with BBV, the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA), Gippsland Water and other agencies.