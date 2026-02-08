Grass fire warning

Trafalgar CFA unit was one of the first to respond to a grass and scrub fire in Sheehans Rd, Yarragon on Friday. Photograph: Trafalgar CFA

Grassland curing has significantly increased across West Gippsland following soaring temperatures and very little rain.

CFA south east region deputy chief officer Trevor Owen last week urged residents to ensure grass was kept short around property, critical infrastructure and key assets after West Gippsland reached a January high of 39.7 degrees last Monday.

"Conditions remain incredibly dry, with grassland field now abundant and will easily spread fire," Mr Owen said.

"Managing fine fuels can make a real difference when grass fuels are this dry," he added.

Mr Owen used grassland curing maps to highlight widespread high curing via social media.

Following good rainfall in late spring, grass fuels were abundant and waist high in many locations, he said.

However, a dry and hot January had resulted in "extremely low" fuel moisture.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Nilma North weather station reported a high of 39.7 degrees last Monday. It surpassed the 39 degrees recorded on January 5, 37.1 on January 4, and 37 on January 21. Just 3.4mm of rain was recorded across the month.

Mr Owen warned "effective preparation save lives, property and the environment" along with early reporting and rapid firefighting responses.

The warning followed a significant grass and scrub fire in Sheehan Rd, Yarragon on Friday.

Trafalgar and Yarragon CFA units initially attended but the response was escalated to five tankers, a big full pump and two field command vehicles. Units from Darnum-Ellinbank, Warragul and Willow Grove assisted to bring the fire under control within three hours.