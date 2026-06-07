Equipment stolen from CFA

A Milwaukee branded six pack sequential charger and batteries and a Milwaukee branded blower have been reported missing from the equipment room at the Warragul CFA station.

A Milwaukee branded six pack sequential charger and batteries and a Milwaukee branded blower have been reported missing from the equipment room at the Warragul CFA station.

Police believe the offence occurred between April 18 and May 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warragul Police on 5622 7111.