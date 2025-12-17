News VCE students welcome results The long wait for VCE results ended on Thursday morning, with Hanting (George) Huang from St Paul's Anglican Grammar School registering the highest score for West Gippsland schools with an ATAR of 99.35. by Bonnie Collings Published December 17, 2025 Link copied! Copy failed! St Paul's Principal Cameron Herbert with the St Paul's 2025 Dux, Hanting (George) Huang, who received an ATAR of 99.35. Updated December 17, 2025 3:00 pm | 2 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!