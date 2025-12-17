Wednesday, 17 December 2025
VCE students welcome results

The long wait for VCE results ended on Thursday morning, with Hanting (George) Huang from St Paul's Anglican Grammar School registering the highest score for West Gippsland schools with an ATAR of 99.35.

by Bonnie Collings
St Paul's Principal Cameron Herbert with the St Paul's 2025 Dux, Hanting (George) Huang, who received an ATAR of 99.35.
