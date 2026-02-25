Longwarry teams advance

While Longwarry's division one weekend side were knocked out of finals, the club had two other sides progress to grand finals this week.

Two Longwarry teams have advanced to grand finals in both Saturday and midweek pennant competitions.

Longwarry division six earned its place in the grand final after defeating Morwell Club at Yinnar on Saturday.

The division six team had a great season with a lot of new bowlers that have continued to improve and will take on Newborough this Saturday.

Unfortunately the division one and three teams bowed out in Saturday's preliminary finals. Division one went down to Trafalgar by eight shots overall and division three had a tight contest against Newborough and went down by five shots overall.

Division one: Longwarry lost to Trafalgar 77/85

Hank Metselaar, Richard Ross, Russell White and Kenneth Towt (skip) defeated Tommy Lodge's team 25/19.

Jan Aubrey, Dale Weller, Ken White and Glenn Pask (skip) defeated by Matt Schreyer's team 18/19.

Grant Pask, Jason Lieshout, Trevor Kitchin and Ian Peterson (skip) defeated by Ian Miles' team 14/22.

Jodie Ashby, Graeme Aubrey, Craig Cousin, David Ashby (skip) defeated by Nathan Cook's team 20/25.

Division three: Longwarry (2) lost to Newborough (2) 75/80

Peter Beechey, Chris Butler, Peter Lieshout and Mark Serong (skip) defeated Trevor Kennedy's team 22/14.

Nat Cousin, David Wilson, Dale Hendrick and Simon Counsel (skip) defeated by Robert Cook's team 20/24.

Col Finger, Mark Light, John Majkut and Hogg Mitchell (skip) defeated by Alan Ryan's team 18/21.

Rob Quinn, Blake Bartrop, Hayden McCarthy and John McCarthy (skip) defeated by Paul Gallagher's team 15/21.

Division six: Longwarry (3) defeated Morwell Club (2) 65/58

Carol Gibbon, Barry Short, Darren Van Den Berghe and Graham Woolstencroft (skip) defeated by Beryl Noblett's team 17/18.

Elio Megetto, Andrew Parker, Ronnie Te Giffel and Sharon Twite (skip) defeated Bob Pelchen's team 34/6.

Darrell Beaumont, Heather Cumpstey, Colleen Butterworth and Billy Cook (skip) defeated by Geoff Unwin's team 14/34.

Midweek

Division three: Longwarry defeated Warragul (2) 85/52

Longwarry division three advanced to next Tuesday's grand final after a convincing 33-shot win over Warragul at "The Dome" last Tuesday. They will now wait and face the winner of the Warragul vs Morwell game today.

Jan Aubrey, Dale Weller, Graeme Aubrey and Trevor Kitchen (Ssip) defeated Paul Simmon's team 33/12.

Rob Quinn, Col Finger, Craig Cousin and Pommie Lieshout (skip) defeated Greg Mitchell's team 27/16.

Peter Beechey, Nat Cousin, Jodie Ashby and Richard Ross (skip) defeated David Gatewood's team 25/24.