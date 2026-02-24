Postie bike adventure supports regional health

Proprietors of TTMI Jason Henry and Andrew Snape on last year's Postie bike ride.

by Nick Rowe

Local businessmen Jason Henry and Andrew Snape will this week embark on the 2026 Great Postie Bike Adventure, a charity ride raising funds for regional health services including West Gippsland Healthcare Group.

Proprietors of Trafalgar TMI, Jason and Andrew will take part in the three-day event from February 27 to March 1, which will see about 50 to 60 riders travel hundreds of kilometres on Honda CT110 "postie" bikes through West and South Gippsland. This year's ride is raising funds for both West Gippsland Healthcare Group and Echuca Regional Health.

The ride is organised through the Horizon Charitable Trust, whose primary focus is fundraising for cancer support services. The committee supports regional healthcare through initiatives including Echuca-Moama's Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch and the Great Postie Bike Adventure.

Jason said the annual event brought riders together from across Australia while raising significant funds for regional health services.

"Each participant is required to raise at least $2000, and the event typically raises more than $100,000 each year," he said.

Jason and Andrew will be joined by TTMI Maffra service manager Chris Hulls, with the group travelling through parts of Gippsland, including Mirboo North, Boolarra and the Grand Ridge area.

The ride is expected to attract participants from across the country, along with support crews accompanying the group.

"It brings together participants from across Australia," Jason said. "We have riders who travel from Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland and Tasmania to take part."

Participants typically ride long distances each day, covering about 300 to 350 kilometres on the small-capacity motorcycles, which were originally designed for Australia Post deliveries. Riders carry supplies and fuel as required, with support crews assisting along the route.

The Great Postie Bike Adventure has been running for several years and continues to grow, with past rides taking participants to locations including Tasmania, Bright and Halls Gap.

Jason said the event combined fundraising with a strong sense of community.

"It is an enjoyable way to raise funds while supporting an important cause," he said.

Since its inception, the initiative has raised more than $600,000 for regional health services, supporting cancer wellness programs, specialised equipment and other community health initiatives.

Each year, the ride supports healthcare services in regional communities while also raising awareness of the importance of accessible health care outside metropolitan areas.

This year's event is expected to bring dozens of riders and visitors to the region, providing a boost to local towns along the route.

Residents are encouraged to support the riders by following their journeys or making a donation. Contributions will help fund services for patients and families across regional Victoria.

Donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/postie2026.