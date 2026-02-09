Business delivers help to fire communities

Daryl Lucardie, getting ready to make the trip north yesterday with barbecues and hot water services on board.

by Nick Rowe

Warragul businessman Daryl Lucardie, proprietor of National Gas and Appliances, is travelling through fire-affected areas in the north of the state this week as part of an effort to provide much-needed support to communities devastated by recent bushfires.

After hearing from colleagues and plumbing contractors in areas including Alexandra, Ruffy, Merton and Longwood about the plight of residents, Mr Lucardie sprang into action, arranging with the support of suppliers Elgas, BOC and Rinnai to provide affected communities with barbecues and hot-water services.

Mr Lucardie set off to the affected areas yesterday morning, with a ute and trailer loaded with hot-water systems and barbecues to be installed at community centres supporting displaced residents and emergency volunteers.

"A lot of people don't have hot water, and some don't even have access to a shower," Mr Lucardie said. "They've got nothing — no facilities, nowhere to sit down properly, nowhere to cook a meal. Insurance might cover a house eventually, but what do people do for the next 12 months?"

With the support of suppliers, Mr Lucardie co-ordinated the donation and installation of multiple barbecues and hot-water systems, along with regulators and associated equipment. Local plumbers also donated their time to assist with installations.

Barbecues and hot-water services are being set up at community centres in Alexandra and Creighton Creek, with an additional barbecue installed in Merton. Additional equipment is being deployed at Longwood and Gooram, ensuring access to basic facilities across several affected areas.

The equipment will remain in place after the team departs, allowing communities ongoing access to showers and cooking facilities while longer-term recovery continues.

"At the very least, people can come in and have a shower," Mr Lucardie said. "We're not even sure if some people have running water yet."

The initial deployment also will support frontline responders, with about 50 people, including CFA volunteers, expected to be catered for during the set-up phase.

"We'll set the barbecues up, cook for people, and then leave everything there so it can keep being used," Mr Lucardie said. "We'll head back again next week and see what else is needed."

In addition to food and hot water, Mr Lucardie and other volunteers are assisting with practical clean-up work, including fence repairs and general property assistance.

"There'll be chainsaws out in the mornings and whatever else needs doing," he said.

Mr Lucardie said while emergency responses were usually strong in the immediate aftermath of bushfires, support often slowed dramatically once the fires were extinguished.

"Once the fire goes out, a week or two later everything seems to stop," he said. "That's when people are really stuck. The attention fades, but the problems don't."

Mr Lucardie was quick to acknowledge the support of Elgas, Rinnai and BOC for helping make the initiative possible. "They've all stepped up straight away," he said.